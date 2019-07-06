Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ELI C. KENDRICK

April 10, 1956 ˜ June 25, 2019



Eli Kendrick departed this life on June 25, 2019. In the 63 years he lived on this earth he loved and encouraged 3 wonderful children in all things. He was a loving and respectful life partner and adored his wife of 42 years. His family, friends, community and church meant the world to him as well as a family of caretakers and medical providers.

He was preceded in death by his sister Cathy and dad James. He is survived by mom Kathy, wife Sandi, daughter Jordan, grand daughter Kesari of Vancouver, daughter Ashley of Portland and son Aaron, his wife Megan, granddaughter Abby of Norman, Oklahoma, sister Carol Nicotra, her husband Nick and daughter Amber of Vancouver, sister Cassandra, brothers Jimi and Randy of Vancouver. He loved his many aunties, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Eli grew up along the west coast because of his dad’s Navy career. The family landed in Vancouver where they stayed. He began his adult life in the Navy, got to see the world and worked as an electronic warfare operator.

He trained as a broadcaster and worked at a local cable news station reporting on local sports. He coached high school and youth football, baseball and softball, taking every opportunity to spend time with the Kendrick kids doing those sports.

He fought Multiple Sclerosis for more than half of his life. His health suffered greatly yet he made many sacrifices for his family without complaints. He was a survivor of kidney cancer for only a short time.

Eli was a writer, philosopher, athlete, and science, astronomy and space expert. He could get in a conversation and talk intelligently about any subject, especially football and the Dallas Cowboys. He was an honorable Christian and loved singing in church choir.

All of your prayers and love are sincerely appreciated. Please consider donating to Clark County Youth Football in Eli’s memory. Please contact them at 360.693.2293 or email:

Internment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on July 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Please sign his guestbook @

