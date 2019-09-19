Elford Radke (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elford Radke.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Yacolt Seventh Day Adventist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers


ELFORD RADKE
December 14, 1930 ˜ August 19, 2019

Elford Radke, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrill Taylor Radke; 3 children, 7 stepchildren and many grandchildren.
Elford was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Norabel Burk Radke.
His memorial service will be held at Yacolt Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.