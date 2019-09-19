ELFORD RADKE
December 14, 1930 ˜ August 19, 2019
Elford Radke, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrill Taylor Radke; 3 children, 7 stepchildren and many grandchildren.
Elford was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Norabel Burk Radke.
His memorial service will be held at Yacolt Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 19, 2019