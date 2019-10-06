Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Joanne Van Tilburg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ELEANOR JOANNE TARR VAN TILBURG

February 6, 1937 ˜ September 26, 2019



Eleanor Joanne Tarr Van Tilburg passed away on September 26, 2019, at age 82. Not just a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and true friend, Ellie was also world traveler, active community member, and global volunteer. Among many sources of inspiration, she often prayed to Saint Therese of Lisieux, who was known for her simple and practical approach to spirituality. In her beloved France, Ellie visited the Basilica of Saint Therese in Lisieux.

Ellie was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Joe and Eleanor Tarr. She was quickly given the nickname “Dearie.” Ellie graduated in nursing from Villa Maria College. While working as a nurse in Cleveland, she met dental student, Arthur Wayne Van Tilburg. They married in 1962 and embarked for Wayne’s four-year US Army assignment to Germany, where Ellie’s passion for travel blossomed.

Ellie and Wayne settled in Ridgefield, Washington, where they lived for most of their 57-year marriage among the vegetable garden, the flower garden, the lavender field, the alstroemeria greenhouses, and the kiwi vineyard. With her craft business, she created beautiful flower arrangements for weddings and Christmas decorations for seasonal bazaars. Twice yearly she loved the family gatherings at the Montana house, where she often made her famous mac and cheese.

Ellie traveled the world from the Andes to Ghana. Many of her travels with Wayne were to help create a better world. Through Friendship Force International, she fostered friendships through person-to-person home stays: she maintained many of these friendships her entire life. Through Christian Medical Society, she and Wayne volunteered in rural and remote areas of the world to provide dental services to the less fortunate. Of scores of countries she visited, Ellie returned often to France to visit the lavender fields of Provence, the Strasbourg Christmas Market, historic Normandy, and Dordogne villages.

Ellie is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children, Jennifer (Thomas) Sato, Christopher Van Tilburg, Peter Van Tilburg, Suzy (Kurt) Rylander and JoAnne (Dan) Guralnick; and grandchildren, Misa Sato, Ellie (Anthony) Acuna, Skylar Van Tilburg, Avrie Van Tilburg, Sage Van Tilburg, Josie Van Tilburg, Truly Rylander, Piper Rylander, Reese Rylander, Sarah Guralnick, and Ava Guralnick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Margaret Bender; and her brother, Jack Tarr.

Ellie’s life will be honored at St. Mary of Guadalupe in Ridgefield, Washington, on October 26, with Rosary at 10:30 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellie’s name to St. Vincent de Paul St. Philip at PO Box 1150, Woodland, WA 98674 or Bike Clark County at

Please sign her guest book @

Eleanor Joanne Tarr Van Tilburg passed away on September 26, 2019, at age 82. Not just a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and true friend, Ellie was also world traveler, active community member, and global volunteer. Among many sources of inspiration, she often prayed to Saint Therese of Lisieux, who was known for her simple and practical approach to spirituality. In her beloved France, Ellie visited the Basilica of Saint Therese in Lisieux.Ellie was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Joe and Eleanor Tarr. She was quickly given the nickname “Dearie.” Ellie graduated in nursing from Villa Maria College. While working as a nurse in Cleveland, she met dental student, Arthur Wayne Van Tilburg. They married in 1962 and embarked for Wayne’s four-year US Army assignment to Germany, where Ellie’s passion for travel blossomed.Ellie and Wayne settled in Ridgefield, Washington, where they lived for most of their 57-year marriage among the vegetable garden, the flower garden, the lavender field, the alstroemeria greenhouses, and the kiwi vineyard. With her craft business, she created beautiful flower arrangements for weddings and Christmas decorations for seasonal bazaars. Twice yearly she loved the family gatherings at the Montana house, where she often made her famous mac and cheese.Ellie traveled the world from the Andes to Ghana. Many of her travels with Wayne were to help create a better world. Through Friendship Force International, she fostered friendships through person-to-person home stays: she maintained many of these friendships her entire life. Through Christian Medical Society, she and Wayne volunteered in rural and remote areas of the world to provide dental services to the less fortunate. Of scores of countries she visited, Ellie returned often to France to visit the lavender fields of Provence, the Strasbourg Christmas Market, historic Normandy, and Dordogne villages.Ellie is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children, Jennifer (Thomas) Sato, Christopher Van Tilburg, Peter Van Tilburg, Suzy (Kurt) Rylander and JoAnne (Dan) Guralnick; and grandchildren, Misa Sato, Ellie (Anthony) Acuna, Skylar Van Tilburg, Avrie Van Tilburg, Sage Van Tilburg, Josie Van Tilburg, Truly Rylander, Piper Rylander, Reese Rylander, Sarah Guralnick, and Ava Guralnick.She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Margaret Bender; and her brother, Jack Tarr.Ellie’s life will be honored at St. Mary of Guadalupe in Ridgefield, Washington, on October 26, with Rosary at 10:30 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM.Instead of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellie’s name to St. Vincent de Paul St. Philip at PO Box 1150, Woodland, WA 98674 or Bike Clark County at bikeclarkcounty.org Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close