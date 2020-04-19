Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Grossie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ELEANOR CARR GROSSIE

April 22, 1919 ˜ April 10, 2020



Eleanor Carr Grossie passed from this world April 10, 2020, twelve days short of her 101st birthday. Eleanor was born April 22, 1919 to George Hartford Carr and Edna Ellis Carr, the youngest of five children. She grew up in Portland, OR, walking distance from the Hollywood Theater. She attended Rose City Park Elementary School and graduated from Grant High in 1937.

Eleanor was employed as a secretary in business and government organizations.

A daughter of a Spanish American War veteran, she participated in the Veterans’ Auxiliary and traveled to annual Spanish American War veterans’ conventions.

Growing up she loved attending the Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade and rarely missed a parade until later in her life.

Eleanor met her future husband when she went to training sessions to help residents identify foreign aircraft as part of the war effort. The instructor was Harold Grossie, whom she married in May 1943.

After the war, Eleanor and her husband moved to Stevenson, WA where he had accepted a high school teaching position. She and Harold raised five children. As her children grew, Eleanor volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother and later as a Girl Scout leader. She and her family were active in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

Eleanor played the piano and the accordion. She would play and lead family sing-alongs. She played by ear and could easily pick up a tune. Her favorites were Broadway show tunes and popular music from the 1950s and 1960s.

Always a voracious reader, Eleanor found her calling as an assistant librarian at the Stevenson branch of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library. She specialized in children’s literature and became a skilled storyteller and puppeteer. She constructed puppets and staging to produce Puppet Theater.

Eleanor was a lifelong seamstress and crafter. She created stuffed animals and dolls for her friends, her children and grandchildren. In her seventies, she began quilting in earnest, producing quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked with the “Quilt Ladies” at Shepherd of the Hills to produce hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief. She was credited for encouraging an increase in the number of quilts produced annually.

Eleanor is survived by her children: William and wife Sonja, Margaret Brahm, Patricia Walton and husband William, Michael and wife Debbie and David Grossie; grandchildren: Raymond Brahm and Rebecca Brahm; and great-grandchildren, Caden, McKenzee and Hudson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center in Stevenson, WA.

