ELAINE “CHIC” SUTHERLAND
June 17, 1924 ˜ February 21, 2019
Longtime Vancouver resident, Elaine “Chic” Sutherland passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 94. Chic was born Elaine Sarah Riley in St Paul, Minnesota on June 17, 1924.
Chic was an elementary school teacher and retired from the Vancouver School District in 1986. After retirement Chic and her husband, Pat Sutherland, kept busy dancing and taught lessons on several cruise and passenger freight lines. They were also greeters at the Portland Airport.
Chic is survived by her three children, Colleen Hammontree, Heather Biggs and Kelly Sutherland; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave. Vancouver, WA. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th, Vancouver, WA. 98662 on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Rosary at 12:45 p.m. and Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m.
The family requests contributions be made to Seton Catholic High School in the name of Elaine “Chic” Sutherland.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 26, 2019