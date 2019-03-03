Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Mae Akre. View Sign



ELAINE MAE AKRE

November 18, 1928 ˜ February 7, 2019



Elaine Mae Akre (formerly Toombs, Westby, Brown) passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 in Vancouver, WA, age 90. Born on Nov. 18, 1928 in Bemidji, MN, Elaine was the oldest of three sisters.

After moving to the Pacific Northwest, she had her only child Cindy in 1954.

Elaine worked as an executive secretary for Sears for over thirty years.

In addition to being a doting grandma, Elaine enjoyed a number of hobbies from bowling to traveling, playing cards to boating and fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Carl W. “Bill,”; daughter, Cindy Harwood (Steve); grandchildren, Brad Harwood (Melinda) and Becky Stead (Dan); sister, Jeanie Belda; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to United Way of the Columbia-Willamette or Community Home Health & Hospice.

Please sign her guest book @

Elaine Mae Akre (formerly Toombs, Westby, Brown) passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 in Vancouver, WA, age 90. Born on Nov. 18, 1928 in Bemidji, MN, Elaine was the oldest of three sisters.After moving to the Pacific Northwest, she had her only child Cindy in 1954.Elaine worked as an executive secretary for Sears for over thirty years.In addition to being a doting grandma, Elaine enjoyed a number of hobbies from bowling to traveling, playing cards to boating and fishing.She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Carl W. “Bill,”; daughter, Cindy Harwood (Steve); grandchildren, Brad Harwood (Melinda) and Becky Stead (Dan); sister, Jeanie Belda; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to United Way of the Columbia-Willamette or Community Home Health & Hospice.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close