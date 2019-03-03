|
ELAINE MAE AKRE
November 18, 1928 ˜ February 7, 2019
Elaine Mae Akre (formerly Toombs, Westby, Brown) passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 in Vancouver, WA, age 90. Born on Nov. 18, 1928 in Bemidji, MN, Elaine was the oldest of three sisters.
After moving to the Pacific Northwest, she had her only child Cindy in 1954.
Elaine worked as an executive secretary for Sears for over thirty years.
In addition to being a doting grandma, Elaine enjoyed a number of hobbies from bowling to traveling, playing cards to boating and fishing.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Carl W. “Bill,”; daughter, Cindy Harwood (Steve); grandchildren, Brad Harwood (Melinda) and Becky Stead (Dan); sister, Jeanie Belda; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to United Way of the Columbia-Willamette or Community Home Health & Hospice.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019