ELAINE HILDA JOHNSTON
October 24, 1944 ˜ June 2, 2019
Elaine Hilda Johnston, 74, passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 at home in Yacolt, WA. She was born Oct. 24, 1944 in Dickenson, ND, the only child to Sven and Hilda Lindberg.
Elaine was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Her Christianity was always first and foremost.
She had such a gift of making everyone feel special.
Elaine is survived by her dear husband, Jack ”Roger”, of 57 years; daughter, Julie (Dan) Halberg; sons, Keith (Brenda), Andy (Katrina), all of Yacolt, WA, Ken (Gina) of Duluth, MN and Joel (Jolene) of Battle Ground, WA; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of Christian friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother when she was 3 and her father when she was 18; daughter, Janine; grandsons, Bryce and Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Bethanne, Janene, Trey and Grayson.
The viewing will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Lewisville. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Lewisville, 32320 NE Lewisville Hwy, Battle Ground, WA 98604. Burial will be at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA following the funeral service.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 4, 2019