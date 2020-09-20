1/1
Elaine Aloias Killian
1946 - 2020
ELAINE ALOIAS KILLIAN
March 12, 1946 ˜ August 11, 2020

Elaine Aloias Killian left her human body on Aug. 11 in the warmth of her home, having been enveloped in love and care by her family and friends after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Elaine was born on March 12, 1946, in Vancouver, WA, but lived in Washougal, WA through high school.
She was all in, at an early age, and was proud to be a Panther of Washougal High School, having participated in many school activities.
The love of her life, George was seduced by her showing up at the gas station where he worked to have her windows washed. She worked as a dental hygienist until her first child was born, and then transitioned to volunteering in the community and raising and loving her family (dogs always included).
There are no adequate words to describe someone’s spirit and personality, but these will have to do; strong, compassionate, interesting, loving and more loving, courageous, inspiring, adventurous, humble, curious, passionate, strong-minded ... extraordinary. Elaine never took ”no” for an answer and possessed a perspective beyond her years on the world and life. She walked the line beautifully of fierce warrior and radical compassion. Elaine was the definition of classy.
Truly a life well lived, Elaine is now dancing with the angels. We will miss her dearly, but the seeds of love and memories that she sowed will continue to bear beautiful fruit.
Elaine leaves her soulmate George, husband of 50 years; daughter, Ausha Barton; son, Lance Killian; daughter-in-law, Carey Killian; and grandchildren, Moses Barton, India Barton, Hugo Barton, Skylar Killian, Kendall Killian and Thatcher Killian. She has one living sibling, Dean Mills (and sister-in-law, Dicta). She leaves many beautiful friends and friendships which she treasured dearly.
Her parents, Emmett and Irene Mills preceded her in death, along with her oldest brother, Dwain.
Her wish would be that in lieu of flowers, the gift of love and life for dogs be made to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington (www.southwesthumane.org). Her desire was that there not be a service or funeral, but a post-COVID party like no other.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 20, 2020
Elaine was all that her obituary describes and more. She was a wonderful, true, honest, loving and loyal friend. I feel very lucky to have been a part of her life for 60 years. My sympathy, prayers and condolences are with George, Lance and his family, Ausha and her family, and Dean and Dicta.
When it is time for the "post- COVID party" we all have to wear our dancing shoes and bring our memories of Elaine to share. Through the sharing of those memories we can keep her spirit with us.
With love, Jackie
Jackie Aboitiz-Giovani
Friend
September 20, 2020
George and family,
I’m so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in all the wonder memories you have shared.
Sincerely,
Todd Slenning
Todd Slenning
Acquaintance
September 20, 2020
We mourn with the family. So deeply sorry for your loss.
The Fitzhenry’s
Jim and Michelle Fitzhenry
Friend
