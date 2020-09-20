Elaine was all that her obituary describes and more. She was a wonderful, true, honest, loving and loyal friend. I feel very lucky to have been a part of her life for 60 years. My sympathy, prayers and condolences are with George, Lance and his family, Ausha and her family, and Dean and Dicta.

When it is time for the "post- COVID party" we all have to wear our dancing shoes and bring our memories of Elaine to share. Through the sharing of those memories we can keep her spirit with us.

With love, Jackie

Jackie Aboitiz-Giovani

Friend