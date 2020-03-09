EILEEN THOMSON
March 20, 1929 ˜ February 28, 2020
Eileen lived in Vancouver, WA 1978-2018, died Feb. 28, 2020 in Cheyenne, WY, at 90 years old. She was born in Fredericktown, PA into a coal mining family.
Eileen worked in Washington D.C. and met the love of her life, Jim. Married Sept. 18, 1954, they lived in many states as Jim moved with the National Park Service.
They were members of Columbia Presbyterian Church and the Happy Hoppers Square Dance Club.
Eileen was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed sewing, baking, and gardening.
Eileen is survived by sons, Jim (Terry) and Bob (Kellie); as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sister, Bonnie along with her nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and son, Rich (Ilona), and all but one of her siblings.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020