EILEEN MARIE (HEBERT) COSSETTE
August 15, 1929 ˜ November 15, 2020
Eileen Cossette of Vancouver, WA, age 91, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Red Lake Falls, MN. Her family later moved to Fargo, ND.
Eileen was married to her beloved husband, Roger, after his return from World War II in 1946. They then moved to Seattle where they raised eight children.
In 1965, the family moved to Vancouver, WA, and then upon their retirement, they moved to Castle Rock, WA, in a beautiful home and property on the Cowlitz River. Family and friends loved visiting them and their home on the river. Many parties and holiday gatherings were held by them. In 1981, they moved back to Vancouver to be closer to family.
Eileen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Memories of Eileen will live on through her children, Jerry (Sheila), Rick (Donna), Robin (Jim) Waser-Curtiss, Heidi King, all of Vancouver; Bobbi (Greg) Chalker of Ocean Park, WA, Mitch (Pat) Cossette of La Center, WA; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Roger; daughters, Judy and Nancy; and son-in-law, Scott Waser.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the loving and caring nurses at Kaiser Hospice Care program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Suite 140, Portland, OR 97210-5398.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits