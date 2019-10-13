Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Levere "Lee" Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



EDWIN LEVERE STEWART

March 21, 1926 ˜ April 15, 2019



Edwin Levere Stewart, known to everyone as Lee, passed away peacefully from complications after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born to Harry E. Stewart and Mae Tuetschman in Ardenwald, OR and attended Portland Public Schools.

In 1944, Lee joined the Army and served during World War II and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

After an Honorable discharge, Lee opened Lee’s Cabinet shop in Portland, OR.

Lee met and married Opal Stewart, they had 4 children together: Larry Stewart, Mike Stewart, Craig Stewart and Teresa Shedden.

Lee enjoyed hunting, golf, flying his plane, dancing, ham radio and even survived 5 plane crashes.

He moved his cabinet shop to Vancouver, WA where he met Sharon Stewart out dancing. They were together 40 years and married for 18, they added Sharon’s 4 children to the family: Ronda Joseph, Randy Maddux, Jeff Maddux and Wally Maddux. He sold his shop at age 80.

Lee was loved by all that knew him. He could fix anything and always helped his friends and family with any project. His personal license plate, IKNDUIT, described Lee perfectly.

A special thank you to Rida Benton and family at The Finest Care facility.

Please join us at 1:00 for an “Honoring Those Who Served” program at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR, Friday, October 18th, 2019. Celebration of Life following at 3:00 at the American Legion, 4607 St. James St., Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Finest Care facility.

