Service Information Surprise Funeral Care 16063 W. Bell Rd Surprise , AZ 85374 (623)-546-8002



CAPTAIN EDWIN ”ED” DONALD USELMANN 1937 ˜ 2020



Captain Edwin ”Ed” Donald Uselmann departed this life and went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Surprise (Phoenix), Arizona. He was 82 years old. Beside him was his loving wife of 44 years, Nancy.

Ed was born in 1937 (the 5th of 7 children) to the late Paul Sr. and Theresa Uselmann in Madison, Wisconsin. Ed’s siblings included: Paul d. (Joan) Uselmann, Tom d. (Kim d.) Uselmann, Russell d. (Beverly) Uselmann, Marie (LaVern) Weisensel, Eileen d. (Ken d.) Bauer, and Michael Uselmann.

Ed’s strong work ethic began at a very early age when he delivered newspapers and worked at the local Piggly Wiggly grocery chain to help support his family.

He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic grade school and graduated from Edgewood High School before entering the University of Wisconsin. He received his pilot training from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, Truax Field/Madison.

In 1961 he joined Delta Airlines, fulfilling a childhood dream. His 36 year career spanned domestic, European, and Asia routes. In the last 10 of those years he often flew together with his wife. He retired in 1997.

Nancy and Ed built a blessed life together beginning in Atlanta, GA, later settling down on their beautiful tree farm in Yacolt, WA. After 31 years, they sold Misty Valley Ranch in 2019.

They were long time members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic (Mission) Church in Yacolt where Ed was a Lector and Nancy played piano. Avid supporters of the newly created Seton Catholic College Prep High School, Ed always put his heart and soul into projects he thought to be God-like and of benefit to humankind.

Among Ed’s many passions were: homemade beer-brewing, hunting elk with the Hadaller family each fall, watching football games (particularly his beloved Green Bay Packers!), recording Westerns, and making his own bio-diesel fuel on the farm. The golf Hole-in-One he scored was a source of great pride.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #168/Amboy, WA.

Ed was very soft-spoken, extremely intelligent, and well-read on many subjects. When Ed spoke, you take his word to the bank. Family and Friends all knew that Ed only spoke the truth. His wisdom will be deeply missed.

He leaves the following to cherish his memory: wife Nancy; mother-in-law, Helen (Robert d.) Poirot, of Litchfield, IL; brother-in-law, Dr. Chris (Kathryn) Poirot of Litchfield, IL; sister-in-law, Cindy (John d.) Poirot, of New Baden, IL; and his beloved children, Tracy Kneblik (Curtis), son Tim, and Susan (Stephen) Uselmann-Schottenfeld; along with 5 beautiful and above-average grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews who loved Ed.

Ed was cremated and plans are being made for a summer burial in Washington.

Memorials may be sent to: Seton Catholic College Prep High School, 9000 NE 64th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98665 or to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (C/O Sacred Heart), P.O. Box 38, Battle Ground, WA 98604.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Surprise Funeral Care, Surprise, Arizona.

