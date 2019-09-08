Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Carlson "Ed" Bell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Church of the Good Shepherd 805 SE Ellsworth Road Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



EDWIN “ED” CARLSON BELL

December 28, 1945 ˜ August 28, 2019



Edwin “Ed” Carlson Bell, 73, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington after a month-long battle with illness. He lived in Vancouver for 46 years. He was born and raised in Astoria, Oregon with his brother, Thom McKean Bell, and he graduated from high school there. He was the son of Edwin Carlson and Louise “Pinky” Reid Carlson Bell. His adoptive father was Burnby Bell.

He graduated from the University of Oregon and was a life-long Ducks fan. He also met his wife, Julie Schlesser Bell, at the University of Oregon, and they were married for 49 wonderful (and eventful) years and had two children, Scott and Kristin Bell.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast his entire life. He loved fishing with good friends and family, and in his earlier years he coached baseball at Alcoa Little League. He enjoyed golf, rooting for his favorite golfers, and giving Julie golfing tips. He also enjoyed going on road-trips with friends and family, and especially loved to hit Arizona and Vegas every year.

He worked hard his entire life and retired from The Columbian Newspaper’s distribution center a number of years ago.

Ed loved and protected his family and friends with his whole heart, and will be sorely missed by all of them. Ed was passionate yet reserved with a dry sense of humor that he passed down to his kids.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Schlesser Bell; his two children, Edwin Scott Bell and Kristin Bell; and his brother, Thom McKean Bell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:30p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 805 SE Ellsworth Road, Vancouver, WA 98664. 360-892-7770.

Donations can be sent to the Church of the Good Shepherd in lieu of flowers.

Please sign his guest book @

Edwin “Ed” Carlson Bell, 73, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington after a month-long battle with illness. He lived in Vancouver for 46 years. He was born and raised in Astoria, Oregon with his brother, Thom McKean Bell, and he graduated from high school there. He was the son of Edwin Carlson and Louise “Pinky” Reid Carlson Bell. His adoptive father was Burnby Bell.He graduated from the University of Oregon and was a life-long Ducks fan. He also met his wife, Julie Schlesser Bell, at the University of Oregon, and they were married for 49 wonderful (and eventful) years and had two children, Scott and Kristin Bell.Ed was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast his entire life. He loved fishing with good friends and family, and in his earlier years he coached baseball at Alcoa Little League. He enjoyed golf, rooting for his favorite golfers, and giving Julie golfing tips. He also enjoyed going on road-trips with friends and family, and especially loved to hit Arizona and Vegas every year.He worked hard his entire life and retired from The Columbian Newspaper’s distribution center a number of years ago.Ed loved and protected his family and friends with his whole heart, and will be sorely missed by all of them. Ed was passionate yet reserved with a dry sense of humor that he passed down to his kids.He is survived by his wife, Julie Schlesser Bell; his two children, Edwin Scott Bell and Kristin Bell; and his brother, Thom McKean Bell.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:30p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 805 SE Ellsworth Road, Vancouver, WA 98664. 360-892-7770.Donations can be sent to the Church of the Good Shepherd in lieu of flowers.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close