Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Raymond "Eddie" Berray. View Sign



EDWARD “EDDIE” RAYMOND BERRAY

August 5, 1935 ˜ March 8, 2019



Edward “Eddie” Raymond Berray, 83, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, died on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1935 in Hillsborough, Florida, the son of Edward W. and Ruth E. Tritt Berray. Eddie lived in Clearwater Beach, Florida until moving to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He moved to McMinnville, Oregon where he graduated from high school. Eddie has lived in Vancouver, Washington for more than 50 years.

Eddie served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in June of 1962.

He owned and operated his house painting business “Berray Painting” until he retired in 2017.

On June 30, 1984, he married Lillian “Lynn” Louise

He was an avid balsa wood plane enthusiast. He volunteered with the Vancouver High School Science Olympics, building planes with the students. He competed in balsa wood plane competitions at the Kibbie Dome in Boise. He enjoyed go-carts, motorcycles and hot rods. He loved to visit with his friends over a cup of coffee and tell jokes. He was always very supportive of his wife and her hobbies and having the grandchildren involved with the balsa planes.

Eddie is survived by his step-children, Deborah L. Shaw of Albany, Steven W. Druliner of Silverton and Pam L. Druliner of Boise, Idaho; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and his cousin, Donna Raatz in Winneconne, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Berray on December 29, 2011.

A graveside service will begin at 1:00p.m., Friday, April 19th in the Grand Ronde Tribal Cemetery in Grand Ronde, Oregon.

The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.

To leave a memory or message for the family please go to



Edward “Eddie” Raymond Berray, 83, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, died on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1935 in Hillsborough, Florida, the son of Edward W. and Ruth E. Tritt Berray. Eddie lived in Clearwater Beach, Florida until moving to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He moved to McMinnville, Oregon where he graduated from high school. Eddie has lived in Vancouver, Washington for more than 50 years.Eddie served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in June of 1962.He owned and operated his house painting business “Berray Painting” until he retired in 2017.On June 30, 1984, he married Lillian “Lynn” Louise Smith Druliner in Vancouver.He was an avid balsa wood plane enthusiast. He volunteered with the Vancouver High School Science Olympics, building planes with the students. He competed in balsa wood plane competitions at the Kibbie Dome in Boise. He enjoyed go-carts, motorcycles and hot rods. He loved to visit with his friends over a cup of coffee and tell jokes. He was always very supportive of his wife and her hobbies and having the grandchildren involved with the balsa planes.Eddie is survived by his step-children, Deborah L. Shaw of Albany, Steven W. Druliner of Silverton and Pam L. Druliner of Boise, Idaho; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and his cousin, Donna Raatz in Winneconne, Wisconsin.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Berray on December 29, 2011.A graveside service will begin at 1:00p.m., Friday, April 19th in the Grand Ronde Tribal Cemetery in Grand Ronde, Oregon.The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.To leave a memory or message for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com and www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close