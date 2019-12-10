EDWARD G. WALTERS
June 20, 1929 ˜ November 30, 2019
Edward G. Walters was born June 20, 1929, and died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The oldest of nine children and known to his siblings as “Johnny,” he is survived by four of them, Henry of Ridgefield, WA, and Larry of Battle Ground, WA, Virginia Safley of Milton, WA, Barbara Ritter of Sun City, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved “Uncle Johnny.”
The Walters family experienced the Dustbowl, lived through World War II, and came to the Northwest from a North Dakota farm in 1955.
Ed Walters spent 30 years working as a lineman for Bonneville Power Administration. While traveling for BPA, he met and married Irene Leslie, who brought four children and 10 grandchildren to their marriage in 1976.
Irene preceded him in death in 2010, as had two grandsons and two stepsons earlier.
He is survived by Jade Leslie Ward and her husband, Joseph Ward; Lee Leslie; daughters-in-law, Pamela Leslie and Janice Leslie; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters.
He will be sorely missed by all. Family and friends are invited to the home of Ed Walters for a celebration of life on Dec. 14, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 10, 2019