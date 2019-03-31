Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD FRANCIS SCHNEIDER. View Sign



EDWARD FRANCIS SCHNEIDER

July 15, 1924 ˜ March 21, 2019



Edward Francis Schneider passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at Van Mall Retirement Home. Ed was born in Langdon, No Dak, the 6th of 9 children of Stanley and Stella Schneider. As a young man he served in the CCC’s before joining the Navy in 1944 to fight in the Pacific during WWII aboard the USS Ticonderoga CV14. Throughout his life both his family, including his many nieces and nephews, and his military service were very important to him.

He met Eleanor Lunde, the love of his life, at a dance when she was 16 and he was 19. They were married in 1948 and enjoyed dancing through the next 67 years until she predeceased him in 2015. In 1955, he left farming in North Dakota and moved his young family to Camas where he was employed first by Pendleton Woolen Mills and then by Crown Zellerbach Paper Company from which he retired in 1987.

After retirement he and Eleanor enjoyed traveling across the US with a local camper club and eventually spent winters in Arizona where they formed many close friendships. They moved to Vancouver in 1994.

Ed was a people person. He was happiest surrounded by friends and family, sharing a drink, a good meal and stories from the past. He always loved cars and anything mechanical. He was also a handyman and took on many home projects over the years including building their house near the Washougal River in 1984. He took great pleasure in his garden. He enjoyed good food and cooking, a passion he passed down to several of his children and grandchildren. He was especially proud of his barbecue, wine and smoked meat and fish.

His Catholic faith was an integral part of his life. He was a longtime parishioner at St Thomas Catholic Church in Camas and later Holy Redeemer in Vancouver. He was also a member of VFW Post 7824 in Vancouver.

Survivors include his children Louanne Atherley (Ben) Kettle Falls, WA, Susan Kelly (Willy) Vancouver, WA, Mick Schneider, Stevenson, Jules Taylor (John), Vancouver, WA, Paul Schneider (Cheryl), Washougal, WA, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St Thomas Catholic Church on April 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm, reception following. Inurnment at Willamette National Cemetery.

