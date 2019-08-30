Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Charles Quick. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM St. John’s Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



EDWARD CHARELS QUICK

June 17, 1942 ˜ August 26, 2019



Edward Charles Quick, born June 17, 1942, passed away peacefully in his home, August 26, 2019. He was a life-long resident of Vancouver, WA.

Ed graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School Class of 1960.

He served 4 years in the US Air Force where he met his wife of 56 1/2 years, Katherine (Grygny).

Ed retired in August 2004 from the PMA after 38 years and was a dedicated and proud member of the ILWU Local 4. He was a Crane Operator and performed almost every job on the water front at one time.

Ed was a deeply honest, kind and caring man. “Fast Eddie” was a classic car enthusiast and collector. He enjoyed gardening, his yard and traveling with his wife.

Ed is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Audrey Hudetz (George); son, Kevin Quick (Amanda); along with two granddaughters, Jordan and Payton.

He was preceded in death by his son, Edward Allen in 1988; and his sister, Kathryn Madden in 2016.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, of which he was a member. Everyone is invited to a reception lunch following the service. Edward will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Cemetery (Coeur d’Alene, ID) with a graveside military service.

The family has designated the Humane Society of Southwest Washington for memorial contributions, if so desired.

