EDWARD BEAIRD

April 7, 1930 ˜ January 29, 2020



Edward Beaird, 89, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Jan. 29, 2020. He was born April 7, 1930 in Panama City, OK to Inez and Charles Beaird. He was raised in Vancouver and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School.

In 1951, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea where he fought in 5 major battles and received 5 battle stars and a Citation from President Harry Truman. In 1953, he met Jeanette Renk and they were married Nov. 13, 1954 in Dubuque, IA. They returned to the Vancouver area in 1957 where they raised their family. They were married for 50 years before Jeanette passed away in 2004.

Ed worked in Portland, OR as a meatcutter/buyer for local grocery chains and later in maintenance before retiring in 1995.

He was an avid golfer and scored three holes-in-one.

Ed was most proud of his wife and five children and to have served his country in the Korean War.

Ed is survived by his son, Steve Beaird (Linda); four daughters: Patti Weihl (Steve d.), Julie Hollenbach (Mark), Adrienne Davis (Eric) and Margaret Davis; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, 6500 Highland Dr., where his funeral will be held Fri., Feb. 7, 2020, 10 a.m. Rosary, 11 a.m. Mass.

