EDWARD A. CLAYBIN
1947 ˜ 2018
Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and former Vancouver resident passed away unexpectedly at his home in Ajijic, Mexico on October 9, 2018. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Navy Cross recipient for extraordinary heroism.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 30, 2019, at a private home. Please call 360-896-0221 for further information.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 24, 2019