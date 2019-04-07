Obituary Guest Book View Sign



EDMUND JOHN BAUER

October 3, 1923 ˜ April 2, 2019



Edmund John Bauer, 95, of Vancouver, Washington, was called home by the Lord on April 2, 2019. He was born October 3, 1923 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He served as pastor in Lutheran churches in Oklahoma and Canada for ten years, and as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Vancouver, Washington, for over 19 years. He spent his later years teaching Bible classes in various local congregations.

His survivors include his wife, Penelope of 41 years; 2 daughters, Deborah Wheeler of Portland, Oregon and Susanna Bauman of Alpine, Wyoming; three sons, Daniel of Honolulu, Hawaii, John of Portland, Oregon and Matthew of New Zealand; two step-daughters, Denise Walsh of Elkhart, Indiana and Lynette Heisler of Fort Wayne, Indiana; step-son, Troy Walsh of Vancouver, Washington; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcelle Jean; and by his daughter, Rebecca Ruth.

A Celebration of Life will be held held Saturday, May 4th, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Acts Church West Campus, 5621 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665.

Memorial gifts may be made to “Voice of the Martyrs”, PO Box 443, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74005-9934.

