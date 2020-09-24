EDITH SHAFFER
May 24, 1921 ˜ September 13, 2020
Our mom, grandmother and friend passed away this week leaving a hole in our hearts. She was smart, funny and the center of our family. We are having difficulty navigating our new pathway without her.
She had so many talents. She sewed, knitted, was a great cook, played the piano and the accordion, gardened, and sang and danced. But most of all, she loved all of us with such a big heart. Everyone who came to their home was welcomed and taken care of with lots of coffee and good food. Homemade bread and pies were a favorite.
She loved the Portland Trail Blazers. They were her team and she bet a dollar with her neighbor for the win on every game. They had a lot of good laughs.
A special thanks to the ladies who watched over her so she could remain at home: Pat, Brenda, Liss, Lana and Kay. You are our angels.
We know we will see you again, mom, and that you are in a great place, but we miss your sweet face and your hugs.
Left behind are daughters, Trudy Liebe (Rich), Christy Wiseman (Jon), Terry Baker (Gary), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
