Edith L. "Kit" Chapman
1923 - 2020
EDITH L. (KIT) CHAPMAN

Edith L. (Kit) Chapman passed away Aug. 31, 2020 at the age of 96. She would have been 97 on Sept. 5.
Edith was an active member of the Community of Christ church where she played the piano and organ, gave music lessons from her home of 75 years.
Instrumental in starting the pie baking booth at the Clark County Fair, Edith continued helping up to age 95.
She retired at the age of 80 from a large retirement home. Edith often remarked that she “took care of old people.” Edith loved to have people come for a visit and served homemade cookies and coffee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Chapman in 1976 and daughter, Nancy (Mel) Koch in 2006.
Edith is survived by sons, Ralph (Olivia), Walter (Sandra), Joseph (Lori - deceased); daughters, Penny (Norm) Brown and Anna (Steven) Nipper; 13 grandchildren, many great-and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA
301 E McLoughlin Blvd. Suite E
Vancouver, WA 98663
3606931036
