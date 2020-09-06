EDITH L. (KIT) CHAPMAN
Edith L. (Kit) Chapman passed away Aug. 31, 2020 at the age of 96. She would have been 97 on Sept. 5.
Edith was an active member of the Community of Christ church where she played the piano and organ, gave music lessons from her home of 75 years.
Instrumental in starting the pie baking booth at the Clark County Fair, Edith continued helping up to age 95.
She retired at the age of 80 from a large retirement home. Edith often remarked that she “took care of old people.” Edith loved to have people come for a visit and served homemade cookies and coffee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Chapman in 1976 and daughter, Nancy (Mel) Koch in 2006.
Edith is survived by sons, Ralph (Olivia), Walter (Sandra), Joseph (Lori - deceased); daughters, Penny (Norm) Brown and Anna (Steven) Nipper; 13 grandchildren, many great-and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits