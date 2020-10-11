1/1
Earle L. Trenda
1931 - 2020
EARLE L. TRENDA
April 10, 1931 ˜ October 3, 2020

Earle L. Trenda of Vancouver, WA, passed away at the Elaine and Don Heimbigner hospice center Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Lankin, ND, on April 10, 1931, to Charley and Margaret Trenda. He spent his youth in North Dakota.
Earle was employed as a telephone engineer and moved his family to Illinois, Ohio and Washington. He retired in 1986.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working. Earle was a dedicated family man who was happiest when around those he loved. He will be remembered for his Christian faith, his generous attitude, and his willingness to help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Waith; and first wife, Eldamae (Jallo) Trenda.
Earle is survived by his son, Lynn and wife, Patricia (Keller) Trenda; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and son, Mark A. Trenda. Earle is also survived by his second wife, Helen (Heisler) Trenda and her family; sons, Larry (Sharlene) Trenda, John Trenda, Paul (Robin) Trenda, and Mark S. (Kellie) Trenda; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clark County Special Olympics or St. John Lutheran Church, Vancouver.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Oct. 11, 2020.
