EARL MILTON SMITH
August 11, 1930 ˜ November 28, 2019
Earl Milton Smith passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was a Coast Guard veteran.
He is survived by long-time friend, Phyllis Olson; and his four children, Dan, Debbie, Dave and Earl Jr.; three grandchildren and favorite daughter-in-law, Kim.
He will be missed by all.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m., at 1108 NE Knowles Dr., Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019