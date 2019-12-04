-->

Earl Milton Smith (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Milton Smith.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
1108 NE Knowles Dr.
Vancouver, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


EARL MILTON SMITH
August 11, 1930 ˜ November 28, 2019

Earl Milton Smith passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was a Coast Guard veteran.
He is survived by long-time friend, Phyllis Olson; and his four children, Dan, Debbie, Dave and Earl Jr.; three grandchildren and favorite daughter-in-law, Kim.
He will be missed by all.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m., at 1108 NE Knowles Dr., Vancouver.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Coast Guard bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.