EARL GREGG GRAHAM JR.

October 22, 1933 ˜ November 15, 2019



Earl ended his struggle quietly at home with his wife by his side on Nov. 15, 2019.

Earl was born on Oct. 22, 1933, in Fayetteville, AR. The family moved to Warrenton, OR, where he completed his education at Warrenton High School before joining the United States Coast Guard. He was primarily stationed in Okinawa and Alaska.

Earl’s life work began as a cabinet maker in Portland, OR. Cabinet making led to a successful career in the home building business for many years. He was a past president of Washington State Home Builders and active in legislative work both in Washington and Washington DC. He was instrumental in starting the Parade of Homes in Clark County and was an active participant for many years.

Golf was Earl’s passion. He loved the game and the challenge of competition. He was a member of Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver and Desert Falls CC in Palm Desert, CA, where he and Sue enjoyed 13 years of golf and friends while spending the winter.

In addition to golf, they were very active travelers. Two cross-country road trips, several cruises in Europe, Baltic, Alaska, Panama Canal, as well as Mexico. During the summer months, in addition to golfing, with his friends, he also enjoyed playing cards and other activities with his granddaughters.

Earl is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Cindy (Bob Cunningham); brother, Vic; sisters, Jean and Betty; granddaughters, Ilaria and Delilah; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Wilma.

Earl will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends

