EARL BENJAMIN GISH

June 23, 1921 ˜ February 20, 2019



Earl Gish of Vancouver, WA passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 97. Earl was born in Manhattan, Kansas, however lived most of his life in Battle Ground, WA, graduating from Battle Ground High School. Earl served as a Navy Radioman in WWII. He married Trudy James shortly after he returned, a marriage that lasted 66 years until her death parted them.

His time in Battle Ground was spent being a husband, raising 4 children, coaching and participating in sports (golf and tennis were his favorites). He served his community as a Volunteer Fire

Earl is survived by four sons and daughter-in-laws, Dennis and Lynn Gish of Vancouver, WA; James and Julie Gish of Chewelah, WA; Bart and Terri Gish of Moses Lake, WA; Rodney and Kathy Gish of Battle Ground, WA; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His love of God, family and sports were deep and his family and friends were witnesses of a wonderful and loving soul. His smile, laughter and love will be dearly missed by all.

As per his request a public service will not be held, his remains will be cremated and placed at Evergreen Memorial Gardens next to his wife, Trudy. If you wish to honor his life with a contribution in his name, please do so to or PeaceHealth Hospice.

