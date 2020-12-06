DYLAN NATHANIEL ADAMS
November 9, 1995 ˜ November 11, 2020
Dylan Adams was born in Tualatin, OR, and began his childhood years in Aloha, OR, and moved to Vancouver, WA, in elementary school. Dylan died unexpectedly Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 25.
Dylan was born at Meridian Park Hospital Nov. 9, 1995, to Aaron Adams and April Emerson. He graduated from Prairie High School in 2014. After graduating, he spent three years in Phoenix, AZ, with his father, sister, Jordan; and brother, Sean. Dylan then moved back to Vancouver in April 2017 where he obtained a job with UPS.
Dylan enjoyed playing pool with his grandfather, niece and nephew, and enjoyed playing chess with his brother, Cole. Dylan was in the process of learning to play the guitar and would frequently discuss how much he had learned. He was a shy person but would go out of his way to help a stranger in need. Dylan was a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend who was loved by all he met. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Dylan is survived by his mother, April Emerson; father, Aaron Adams; twin sister, Jordan Adams and sister, Ruby-Lynn Adams; brothers, Kenny and Cole McGough and Sean Lemmon; grandparents, Don and Gail Adams. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Beverly Emerson.
