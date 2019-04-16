|
DYLAN BARBOZA
May 21, 1976 ˜ April 1, 2019
Dylan Barboza passed away April 1, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Beloved father and son who will be missed.
Dylan is survived by his son, Cameron; brothers, Fredrick and Delbert; sister, Tonya; nephew, Dominic; Mother, Sharon; and girlfriend, Debora.
His service will be held on Friday, April 19th at 7p.m. at Canton Chinese restaurant in Hazel Dell.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 16, 2019