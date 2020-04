Dyann Kay Funkhouser Alkire, 71, of Portland, OR, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020 as the result of pancreatic cancer. She was born June 1, 1948 to Ray and Florence Funkhouser in Vancouver, WA, where she grew up and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School.Dyann met her husband, Tom Alkire, at the University of Washington where she earned a BFA in painting. Tom and Dyann married in 1969 and lived in Seattle for another few years when they eventually moved to Portland in 1977.Dyann was a founding member of Blackfish Gallery, later moved on to other galleries and was a long-time member of Inkling Studio. Her work was inspired by nature, especially birds combined with geometric shapes. Her paintings and etchings are included in a number of private and public collections around the country.In addition to her artwork, Dyann enjoyed cooking, walking, gardening, traveling, camping and the out-of-doors. Her children and grandchildren were the centerpiece of her life from raising them as toddlers to sending them off to college, and finally seeing them marry and create their own families.Dyann is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Michael and spouse, Linda in Austin, TX; daughter, Natalie Golobay and spouse, Jonathan in Gresham, OR; sisters, Sherrie Funkhouser in Portland and Linda Funkhouser in Tampa, FL; one grandchild and another on the way; and seven nieces and nephews.There will be a family memorial service at some later date this year when gatherings are allowed.Please sign the online guest book at theEvergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WAand www.columbian.com/obits