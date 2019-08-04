DUANE MILTON KOSKI
April 19, 1941 ˜ July 28, 2019
Duane Milton Koski, 78, a long-time resident of Clark County, WA, passed away July 28, 2019. He was born to Helmi and Jalmer Koski in Ventura, CA on April 19, 1941. He grew up on the Koski family farm in Brush Prairie, WA, which he loved and ran for many years.
Duane graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Horticulture.
He also loved flying; he was a Naval test pilot and a commercial airline pilot, flying for Western and Delta.
Duane is survived by his son, William “Matt” Koski (Jill); daughter, Peni Koski and their mother, Nancy Koski; and sisters, Karolyn (Hugh) Albrecht and Lois Thompson.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019