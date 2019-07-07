Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Elmer Abels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DUANE E. ABELS

April 18, 1927 ˜ June 11, 2019



Duane Elmer Abels was born April 18, 1927 in Clearfield, Iowa, to George and Maude Abels, joining sister Virginia to complete a family of four. Duane spent his childhood in Iowa, graduating from High School in 1944. During these years Duane loved building balsa wood airplanes, wood-working and playing football and baseball, the latter of which earned him a University scholarship. However, the Abels pulled up roots and moved west, settling in Randle, Washington. Duane took a job as a cheesemaker and during this period, met his future wife, Lorraine Temple.

Duane entered the U. S. Army in 1945 and was stationed at Fort Lewis. He was honorably discharged in 1946, attaining the rank of Sargent in that short period of time.

Duane went on to attend Centralia Junior College and then transferred to CWU, where he earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education. It was during these years that Duane discovered one of his life-long passions, GOLF, which he played for many years, at one point earning the Oregon Senior’s PGA.

In 1950 Duane and Lorraine married and moved to Wenatchee, Washington where Duane took a job teaching for the Wenatchee School District, before moving on to teach and become Principal of the Monitor Grade School. Duane and Lorraine then moved on to Mossyrock, where Duane took the job of Principal at Mossyrock Grade School. It was here that Duane built his first house and his love of gardening took root. Duane and Lorraine welcomed son Scott and daughter Janet during these years.

In 1957 Duane took a job with the Vancouver School District becoming Principal of Lieser Grade School. Duane built the family’s second and third homes and he and Lorraine added to the family, welcoming daughter Diane and son Gary. Duane’s tenure with the VSD is represented by Principalships at Lieser, Lincoln, Truman, Ogden and Marshall grade schools.

In 1991 Duane married Marion Reeder and together they enjoyed 28 wonderful years of golf, gardening and travel. Duane and Marion purchased a home in Green Valley, Arizona and Duane continued his wood-working there. Many a friend would stop by to see what he was building in his shop. In the last year, Duane enjoyed his days surveying the garden, reading, and dinners with Marion and her daughter Sheila.

Duane is survived by his wife, Marion Abels; her children, Sheila, Kim, Kip, Christie and Jodie; his son, Scott Abels; daughter, Janet Johnson; daughter, Diane Peterson (Paul); and son, Gary Abels (Diana); as well as 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Duane was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister.

Services will be held July 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, with a memorial gathering from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Pearson Air Field, Vancouver, Washington.

