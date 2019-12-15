Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Mill Plain United Methodist Church Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DUANE ”MAC” E. McINTOSH

May 28, 1937 ˜ November 30, 2019



Duane “Mac” E. McIntosh was born to Marcus McIntosh and Marjorie Phoenix McIntosh in Osage, WY on May 28, 1937. He passed away on November 30, 2019 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital surrounded by his family. He attended Hermiston High school and was outstanding in sports, especially baseball.

Mac attended Oregon State University, after 2 years left college to help in the family restaurant. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1958, was stationed in Iceland.

After 4 years in the service he later graduated from OSU with a food science degree. He was a top scholar and received many awards.

Mac worked in the product and development industry for 20 years, for Safeway, Green Giant, and Nalleys Fine Food. He moved to Tacoma, WA in 1978. He later worked as a nuclear auditor for PSNS, retiring in 1993. Mac was proud of his service in the Air Force and Air National Guard.

He married Kathleen Kailey and had two sons, Brian and David. In 1984, he married Donna Busby combining their two families, becoming a great step dad to her children.

Mac loved to golf, fly fish and travel. In 2007 he moved to Fairway Village in Vancouver, WA. He and Donna traveled in their RV for many years. He also loved cruising.

Mac’s health began to decline and in August, 2019 entered an Adult Family Home. Donna was able to see him often and they maintained their close connection.

Mac is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna; his sons, Brian (Vikki), David (Tammy); his stepchildren whom he loved as his own, Nancy (Chuck) O’Hara, Rick Busby, Mike (Linda) Busby, and Randy (Simone) Busby; 10 grandkids and several greats; sisters, Maxine (Jerry) Groner and Myrna (Larry) Herber; plus a host of friends and relatives. Mac’s happy smile and great disposition will be missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held on January 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Mill Plain United Methodist Church in Vancouver.

Please sign his guest book @

