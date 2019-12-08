Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Drew Alexander Leedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DREW ALEXANDER LEEDY

February 20, 1989 ˜ November 5, 2019



Drew Leedy of Bellevue, WA, passed away suddenly on Nov. 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1989 in Reno, NV. Before moving to the Seattle area after college, he lived with his family throughout the Pacific Northwest, eventually settling in Yacolt, WA.

Drew graduated from Battle Ground High School in 2007 and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, CA, in 2011. He worked in sales for several industries including information technology, security and video production. He was a film buff, video gamer and outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed kayaking, rock climbing and snowboarding. He loved music of all genres and wrote and recorded hip hop.

Drew will always be remembered for his loving heart and authenticity. He shared his passion for life freely. He was open and accepting, a true and loyal friend, brother and son.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Lorraine Leedy of Yacolt; sister, Darin Leedy and brother-in-law Geoff Thomas of Portland, OR; grandmother, Kay Robinette Leedy of Cameron Park, CA; three aunts; and seven cousins. His nieces, Hazel Irene Thomas and Drew Alexandra Thomas were born 16 hours after he passed.

Inurnment will be private with a celebration of life to be held Feb. 20, 2020. Donations in Drew's memory can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Washington.

