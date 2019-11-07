Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Wayne Thorp II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DOUGLAS WAYNE THORP II

June 18, 1959 ˜ October 13, 2019



Douglas Wayne Thorp II, 60, died peacefully at his home in Longview, WA on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1959 in Los Angeles, CA to Douglas and Annamarie (Tiedtke) Thorp.

A 1977 graduate of Grace M. Davis High School in Modesto, CA, Doug enlisted in the US Navy in 1978 and traveled the world. After 22 years of honorable service, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer from Naval Recruiting District, Portland, OR. Following his successful military service, Doug began a second career with Geneva Woods Pharmacy formerly known as Care Health Solutions in Vancouver, WA.

He is survived by his children, Jason Lopez, Matthew Lopez, Danielle Kagami (Kyle), Lisa Kuntz (Tyler), and Laura Thorp. He was a doting grandfather to eight grandchildren, Xavier, Dante, Angelina, Kaiden, Kaiya, Chloe, Carson and Aria. Two sisters, Leeann Anthony (Mike) and Dawn Pollard (Vern) and nephew, Ryan.

Doug loved sports, especially baseball and football, you could always find him watching or listening to his favorite teams, the San Francisco Giants or the 49ers. His favorite pastimes were golfing, fishing and attending numerous concerts. Doug also enjoyed spending time at local casinos hoping to hit the ”big” one! His biggest passion was barbecuing on his Traeger for family and friends.

Doug, Dad, Grandpa Dougie, you will be missed greatly by your loving family, co-workers and friends. A great Dad who was always proud of all his children’s accomplishments. A life well lived. Your life was a blessing, your memory, a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

A ”Celebration of Life” will be held Nov. 11, 2019, from 6:30-9:30 at McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge, 215 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama, WA

For family and friends wishing to attend, military honors will be held on Nov. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR. Please arrive and wait at the cemetery’s main parking lot 30 minutes prior to the service.

