DOUGLAS ROGER MCENRY
December 28, 1951 ˜ June 16, 2019
Doug McEnry, 67, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Vancouver. Doug was born in Vancouver to Jim and Georgia McEnry on December 28, 1951. He attended Washougal High School, graduating in 1970.
Doug went on to attend Washington State University before beginning a successful career in real estate in Clark County. He was a co-founder of Caribou Realty Group, later Signature GMAC Real Estate, and was a realtor for over 30 years.
An avid outdoorsman, Doug enjoyed everything from hunting and fishing to birdwatching and gardening. He was a die-hard sports fan, particularly the Seahawks, Mariners, and Cougs.
Doug is survived by his mother, Georgia; brothers, Dan (Debbie) and John; sister, Terri (Tom) Reschak; daughters, Halley and Fawn (Eric); and two grandchildren, Phoenix and Elouise; and mother of his daughters, Kathy Drummond.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Panther Foundation c/o Washougal School District, 4855 Evergreen Way, Washougal, WA.
To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, visit www.straubsfuneralhome.com and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 23, 2019