DOUGLAS JOHN ROMAINE

December 11, 1938 ˜ July 13, 2019



Doug died with dignity, serenity and comfort from Alzheimer’s Disease in Vancouver, WA. He was born to Garret and Theresa Romaine in Baker City, OR.

Doug was a graduate of Eugene High School and Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, OR.

He was a retired Chemist and Product Development Manager at Rexam Lab in Portland, OR.

Doug is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janet; son, John Romaine; daughter, Laura Wisdom (Mike); step-children, Michelle Crawford (Billy), Terra Munger (fiance, Scott Hougan) and Sean Munger (Hayden); 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Romaine; and brother, Garret Romaine.

In gratitude and appreciation to Summitt Research Alzheimer’s Team, Caregivers at Forest Manor AFH, and end of life/hospice medical and care team at Vancouver Care Center.

In memory of Doug, a sharing of his love for gold mining, mineral rocks, and fishing on Henry Island, friends and family will be at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park (Riverview Covered Picnic area), 9612 NW Lower River Road, Vancouver, WA at 2:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019.

