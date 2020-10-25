DOUGLAS ALAN VOSSLER
September 21, 1960 ˜ October 10, 2020
Douglas Alan Vossler passed away unexpectedly at his home October 10, 2020 at the age of 60. Doug was born in Vancouver, WA, on September 21, 1960, to Wilbert C. Vossler and Betty L. (Vossler) Brye.
Doug graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1979. After graduation, he began his drywall career working for his father’s business, Midway Drywall. Doug later worked for Harlen’s Drywall, where he was employed until his passing.
If you knew Doug, you knew of his love for all music. He was a gifted keyboard player from an early age and shared that gift with his family and friends. He was also an avid concert goer, with the last count at over 100 shows! Doug saved every ticket stub and displayed them proudly.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Vossler and his brother, David Vossler.
He is survived by his mother, Betty (William) Brye; sister, Dianna Flett; brother, Donald (Shanon) Vossler; niece, Doria (Keith) McGahey; nephews, Aaron (Char) Flett and family, Dustin (Erica) Vossler and family, Jordan Vossler, and Ian Vossler and family.
Doug was treasured by his family and friends, including his Cameo family. Doug will be remembered as a kind man with many lifelong and valued friendships. Sadly, he wasn’t able to say goodbye to those he loved and who loved him. He left this world suddenly, surrounded by more love than he was able to receive. Doug will live forever in the hearts of his friends and family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a celebration of Doug’s life on a later date.
