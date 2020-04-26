Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DOUGLAS ALAN ROBERTS

September 8, 1950 ˜ April 1, 2020



Douglas Alan Roberts, 69, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on April 1, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. He was born September 8, 1950 to Robert and Blanche Roberts in Portland, OR.

After graduating from Parkrose High School in 1968, Doug attended Willamette U, then graduated with a BA and Masters in Public Administration from Lewis and Clark College.

He was a teacher and coach in Parkrose SD; Sportswriter for the Oregon Journal, and Public Information Specialist for Clackamas CC. Doug was the Public Affairs Manager for the Port of Portland, Marine and Aviation Divisions and later was Communications, Emergency and Systems Manager.

Doug was a highly qualified journalist, press spokesman, public speaker, and editor. Publications he edited were recognized as the best in the industry by Airports Council International. His integrity and media experience earned him respect as a highly qualified aviation authority.

Doug had a special love for sports and games. He played baseball at Willamette U. He coached his older sons in soccer and Little League Baseball. He enjoyed golf and was an enthusiastic UO football fan. He also had a quick sense of humor and mind and could rarely be beat in Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit.

Doug married Shelly Isaacs and had two sons, J and Ian. After Shelly’s death, he married Kathy and they had son Kevin.

Doug is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy; three sons: J (Anna), Ian, and Kevin; Mother, Blanche; siblings, Duane (Kathleen), Debbie (Greg), Denise (Larry), Dana (Marshall); many nieces and nephews; and grandson, Henry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Roberts; step-mother, Tammy Roberts; and first wife, Shelly Roberts.

Doug was a man of faith who loved the Lord. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



