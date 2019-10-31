Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Staples Funeral Chapel 3414 NE 52nd Street, Suite 101 Vancouver , WA 98661 (360)-693-3649 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 4300 Main Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DOROTHY MARGARET LUST

August 11, 1923 ˜ October 23, 2019



“Miss Dorothy”, “Aunt Dot”, “Mom”, or “Grandma Dorothy”, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 23, 2019. She lived to be 96 years old.

Dorothy never married and had no children. In 1976, a young rookie teacher by the name of Ed Little was assigned to her as a teaching partner. Over the past 43 years a very special bond was formed between them. Dorothy became “Mom” and Ed became her “adopted” son. Each night at 7:00 pm Ed would call “mom”, just to check in with her. She actually worked for Ed at Lieser Elementary where Ed was the Principal and Dorothy taught first grade. Anyone who knew Dorothy knew that Ed was NOT her boss. She was in charge.

Dorothy was a long time educator in the Vancouver School District. She started at the old Arnada School in 1944. She then taught at Lincoln, Washington, Lieser and Martin Luther King Elementaries. She spent over 40 years educating students with love, guidance and strict standards.

Dorothy grew up in Eastern Washington and loved the rolling wheat fields of the Palouse. She was raised on a wheat farm just outside of Endicott, Washington. She outlived her parents, Charles and Catherine Lust and all three of her siblings, Laurn Lust, June Cason, and Donald Lust.

She is survived by her “Adopted son”, Ed Little/Cristi; was “Grandma Dorothy” to their children, Adam Little/Kasia, Meghan (Little) Boss/Glenn; 9 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

A public Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main Street, Vancouver, Washington on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Endicott Cemetery, Endicott, Washington, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ed Little Endowed Scholarship for Students at Seton Catholic College Preparatory High School, 9000 NE 64th Avenue, Vancouver, Washington 98665.

Please sign her guest book @

