DOROTHY M. (HENNESSEY) ANDERSON

June 28, 1924 ˜ July 28, 2019



Dorothy “Dot” Marion (Hennessey) Anderson passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on June 28th, 1924 in Berthold, ND to Clarence and Effie Hennessey. She was the oldest of 4 children.

Dorothy married Alvin Berry and they had four children: Dennis Berry, Judy Conners, Debbie Ehlers and Greg Berry. Later, she married Roy Anderson. After his death, Dorothy moved from California to Vancouver, WA to be closer to her daughter, Debbie.

Dorothy retired in her sixties after working for the state of Washington in Olympia.

She was a strong and motivated woman and lived independently until the age of 94. Dorothy loved Willie Nelson and listening to his music, baking new recipes and gardening. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and making stained glass.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ehlers; son-in-law, John Ehlers; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her 2 sisters, Sharon Schafer and Grace Brunner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Effie; her brother, Donald Hennessey; her sons, Dennis Berry and Greg Berry; and her daughter, Judy Conners.

Special thank’s to her home at Flower’s Place, Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital and Hospice of Vancouver.

Per Dorothy’s request, there will be no funeral.

