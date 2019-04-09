Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Vraspir. View Sign



DOROTHY L. VRASPIR

July 15, 1925 ˜ April 4, 2019



Dorothy L. Vraspir, age 93, passed away on April 4th, 2019. She was born in Vancouver, WA to Frank and Mary Brown on July 15th, 1925.

Dorothy was married to Carl Vraspir for 61 years before his death in 2013.

Dorothy is survived by their children, son, Gary; daughters, Sheri (Bob) and Pam (Randy); grandchildren, Robert (Kristye), Kari (Andrew), Christopher, Stephanie, Michelle and Victoria (Wesley); and 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wed., April 10th, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Garden of Love, in Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to PeaceHealth Hospice of Vancouver, WA.



