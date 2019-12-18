DOROTHY L. RIGGAN
August 1, 1936 ˜ November 30, 2019
Dorothy L. Riggan passed away at home on November 30, 2019 with family surrounding her. She was born on August 1, 1936 to Leo and Millie Lautensleger in Colfax, Washington. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1953 and attended one year of college at Eastern Washington State University.
Dorothy worked various positions as a secretary/bookkeeper, retiring in 2001 from Columbia Grain in Portland, Oregon.
She loved to crochet beautiful afghans for family and friends and enjoyed visiting with her many friends from years gone by up to the current time.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Cinda (Michael) Wright, Becky (David) Locke, Dale (Joanne) Riggan and Karla Shute; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Private burial services were held on December 5, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington. A celebration of her life is planned April 25, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. More details will be forthcoming.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 18, 2019