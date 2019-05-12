Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Kumma. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DOROTHY KUMMA

August 17, 1927 ˜ February 14, 2019



Dorothy Schmidt Kumma, 91, of Hockinson, WA, passed away Feb. 14, 2019. She was born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Dorothy met her husband, Harry Kumma in 1945, while she was working for the government in Washington D.C. and he was in the Navy. Harry and Dorothy lived the military life with their four children, moving from coast to coast during his Navy career.

In 1962, Harry retired from the Navy and moved his family to Hockinson, WA, where, much to her dismay, Dorothy became the “CEO” of the Kumma Family Chicken Farm. The gal from New Jersey grew to love the Pacific Northwest, making many friends during her lifetime in Clark County.

Dorothy will be remembered not only for her sense of humor and strong personality, but also as a generous person who would feed anyone who happened to stop by. Mom was a great cook, most famously known by her grandchildren for her spaghetti and meatballs.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Harry, Jr.; daughters, Marilyn Griffin (Jerry) and Arlene Deitz (Jeff); nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry (2004); and son, David (2016).

At her request, there was no service. Dorothy was inurned with her husband at Willamette Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the kind staff at Ray Hickey Hospice House for the wonderful end-of-life care she received.

Mom, you will always be greatly missed by your family and friends, especially on this Mother’s Day.

Please sign her guest book @



Dorothy Schmidt Kumma, 91, of Hockinson, WA, passed away Feb. 14, 2019. She was born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.Dorothy met her husband, Harry Kumma in 1945, while she was working for the government in Washington D.C. and he was in the Navy. Harry and Dorothy lived the military life with their four children, moving from coast to coast during his Navy career.In 1962, Harry retired from the Navy and moved his family to Hockinson, WA, where, much to her dismay, Dorothy became the “CEO” of the Kumma Family Chicken Farm. The gal from New Jersey grew to love the Pacific Northwest, making many friends during her lifetime in Clark County.Dorothy will be remembered not only for her sense of humor and strong personality, but also as a generous person who would feed anyone who happened to stop by. Mom was a great cook, most famously known by her grandchildren for her spaghetti and meatballs.Dorothy is survived by her son, Harry, Jr.; daughters, Marilyn Griffin (Jerry) and Arlene Deitz (Jeff); nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry (2004); and son, David (2016).At her request, there was no service. Dorothy was inurned with her husband at Willamette Cemetery.The family would like to thank the kind staff at Ray Hickey Hospice House for the wonderful end-of-life care she received.Mom, you will always be greatly missed by your family and friends, especially on this Mother’s Day.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close