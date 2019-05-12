Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. New. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:30 PM Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



DOROTHY J. NEW

July 1, 1940 ˜ April 29, 2019



Dorothy J. New, 78, of Vancouver, WA, went to heaven on April 29th, 2019. She was born to the late Edwin and Florence Johnson, July 1st, 1940 in Portland, OR where she graduated from Roosevelt High School.

Dorothy attended Bethel College and graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a Bachelor’s in English, and her teaching certificate. She later received her Masters from Portland State University.

Dorothy married Albert New in 1972 and they lived happily together for almost 42 years.

After graduating from college, Dorothy worked as an Elementary School teacher for over 40 years, mostly at elementary schools within the Vancouver School District. Dorothy loved teaching and cared about every child’s success. She welcomed her class daily with a beautiful smile.

Dorothy was an unwavering Christian. She sang in the choir at First Evangelical Church, and was a greeter at Vancouver Church. She loved to read, spend time with her family, cheer on her children during every sporting event and activity they did, travel and explore new places. She loved being outside surrounded by God’s beauty.

Dorothy is survived by three children, David King, Robert New and Mary Beth Frost; two step-daughters, Carol Suomi and Patty Fraser; and multiple grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert New; and step-son, Steve New.

Dorothy was an outstanding mom, and a loving and kind person. She carried a smile wherever she went.

A memorial will be held at 12:30p.m., Sat., May 18th, at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665.

