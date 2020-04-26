Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Helen Hendrickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DOROTHY HELEN

(HOMOLA) HENDRICKSON

September 1, 1940 ˜ April 11, 2020



Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Dorothy Helen (Homola) Hendrickson, passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 79.

Dorothy was born on September 1st, 1940 in Fredonia, ND to William and Mayme (Niskanen) Homola.

She married Raymond Hendrickson on June 3rd, 1967. They were married 52 years. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Dorothy had a heart full of love for her Christianity, husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and many Christian friends. She will be remembered for her patient, gentle nature.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond of Woodland, WA; six sons, Kenny (Angie) of Palmer, AK, Randy (Jami) of Woodland, WA, Todd (Shannon) of La Center, WA, Jaylen (Jodie) of Brush Prairie, WA, Casey (Tina) of Somers, MT and Nathan (Bethany) of Toledo, WA; three daughters, Tonya (Troy) Boneski of Columbia Falls, MT, Kristi (Michael) Ek of Amboy, WA and Carla (Samai) Kuoppala of La Center, WA; sisters, Jean Tanninen, Margie

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence, Fremont, Hubert and Gorden; and sisters, Mary Muonio, Ellen Bellikka, Thelma Homola and Florence Bellika.

A funeral service was held for immediate family only on April 17th at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland, WA. Burial at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA.

Smith and Joyce Tapani; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

