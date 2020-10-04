DOROTHY FRANCES KAPUS HELLEY
December 25, 1925 ˜ September 26, 2020
Dorothy Frances Kapus Helley was born on December 25, 1925, to Anton and Frances Kapus at the family homestead in Ridgefield, Washington. She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1944. Following graduation, she worked at ALCOA. It was during this time that she met Max Helley on a blind date at a Portland Beaver baseball game. They were married on March 18, 1950, sharing their anniversary date with Dorothy’s parents. Together, Dorothy and Max had three children: Les, Diane and Susan. Dorothy became a single parent after Max passed away in 1962. After raising their children, Dorothy opened her home and her heart to her grandniece, JoJo, whom she loved and raised as her daughter. Dorothy never remarried, saying 12 years with Max were better than a lifetime with anyone else.
Dorothy was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and was proud that her family was recognized as a pioneer family in Washington State. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Max Helley; her parents, Anton and Frances Kapus; and her brother, Tony Kapus. She is survived by her children: Les (Connie), Diane, Susan (Jeffrey), and JoJo (Robert), and her grandchildren: Michelle (Justin), Chris, Amy, Tony and Maya.
A funeral Mass was held on October 3, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Catholic Community Services (ccsww.org
; 100 23rd Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98124). Dorothy is at rest with Max at St. Mary of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Ridgefield, Washington.
