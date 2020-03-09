Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bottassi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DOROTHY COLLINS BOTTASSI

July 13, 1926 ˜ March 1, 2020



Dorothy Collins Bottassi passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on July 13, 1926 in Pierz, MN to Jack and Cornelia Weiber.

Shortly after graduation from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN, a dream of hers was fulfilled; she along with her parents and 6 siblings moved to Vancouver, WA. The family settled in and loved the Pacific Northwest.

Dot enjoyed meeting new friends, photography, music and dance. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the fruit of its bounty.

After 26 years, she retired from Safeway in Vancouver. She volunteered 25 years of her time and talents to support the mission of the Society of St. Vincent DePaul and took great joy in serving many years in various capacities at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dot cherished the friendships she had made along the way.

At 93, Mom had accomplished much. So proud of her. Her entire life was about service to others. She is in her rightful place; in Heaven with the Lord, laughing and hugging those around her as she waits for us.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Bottassi; his children, Steve, Jim, Carolyn and Sue; Dorothy’s children, Teri Carbone, Rich and Kathy Collins; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Her daughter, Mary Jo Ervin preceded her in death in 2013. Her parents and all siblings have passed away.

A funeral Mass and Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Thurs., March 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to: St. Vincent DePaul, 2456 NE Stapleton Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661.

