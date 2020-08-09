DOROTHY ANN (ASPHOLM) LARSON
December 20, 1941 ˜ August 2, 2020
Dorothy Ann (Aspholm) Larson was born on Dec. 20, 1941, in Anaconda, MT. She was the oldest of seven children born to John and Helen Aspholm.
She was married to Charles H. Larson for nearly 50 years, and they had three children, Paul, David, and Barbara. The family moved to Vancouver in 1968.
Dorothy had a variety of careers through the years, including driving a school bus, managing a fabric store, running an in-home daycare, and working as a bailiff for the Clark County Courts.
Dorothy was an active member of the Catholic Church for her entire life.
She and Charles loved to travel and bowl. They had adventures wherever they went.
Dorothy loved people and would find new friends everywhere (even in line at the grocery store). She had such a generous nature, Dorothy would sometimes even invite new acquaintances home for the holidays if they didn’t have anywhere else to celebrate.
She was funny and creative, and had many hobbies including painting, crocheting, baking, sewing, and playing pinochle with a regular group of ladies.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; son, Paul; and an infant son, Sean Evans.
She is survived by son, David Larson; daughter, Barbara Melton; granddaughter, Emma (Brett) Jensen; grandson, Aiden Larson; and great-grandson, Charles Jensen; as well as brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was well loved and will be missed by many.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be limited and by invitation only. Masks will be required.
The service will be held on Aug. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed on stjoevan.org
for those unable to attend.
