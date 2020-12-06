DOROTHY AMELIA BOADWINE
February 8, 1937 ˜ November 28, 2020
Dorothy passed away Saturday evening in the comfort of her own home. Dorothy was born in Oregon City, OR, to Jeff and Hazel Shockley. She was the 9th of 14 children.
Dorothy enjoyed gambling, gardening, bowling, music and especially times spent fishing, shrimping, clamming and trailer life at the coast with Larry. Most important to Dorothy were her kids and grandkids. She will be dearly remembered and lovingly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Crystal McCafferty, Cindy Thurman, Cami Monsef (Roger Haslett), Hearl Thurman Jr. (Karina); 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; first husband, Hearl Thurman; great-grandson, Cole Surface; as well as her loving husband of 30 years, Larry Boadwine in 2004.
I Love You More.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
