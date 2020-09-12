1/1
Dorothy A. Penfield
1934 - 2020
DOROTHY A. PENFIELD
April 9, 1934 ˜ August 31, 2020

Dorothy A. Penfield of Vancouver, WA passed away on Aug. 31, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born April 9, 1934 in Acme, WY, to Anne and John Baker.
As a young child, Dorothy contracted polio and spent many months in a hospital in Casper, WY for treatments and surgeries. This experience influenced her to become a nurse. After graduating high school, she enrolled at St. Alphonsus School of Nursing in Boise, ID and began training to become a surgical nurse. She was a surgical nurse for many years and worked as a staff operating room RN in Hawaii, Colorado, California and Arizona. In her later career years, she used her degree to work as a medical consultant and medical review specialist in Arizona.
In 1957, Dorothy met Eugene A. Penfield, an Air Force captain, in Honolulu, HI. They were married April 3, 1958. Dorothy was a very proud military wife, RN and loving mother.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Biff) Blake of Lafayette, OR, Robert Penfield of Carson, CA, and Stephen Penfield of Hillsboro, OR; as well as grandchildren, Paige Penfield, Stefanie Bressler, Matthew Bressler and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Bressler.
Cremation is being handled by Cascadia Cremation and Burial Service, Inc. A small memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Vancouver Barracks Military Cemetery where Dorothy’s ashes will be interred.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Vancouver Barracks Military Cemetery
or

